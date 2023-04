SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – A water main broke Thursday afternoon in Spartanburg County.

The break happened on Reidville Road near Apollo Drive.

Spartanburg Water said a 12-inch water line broke around noon.

Crews are working to isolate the leak. There’s no word yet on how many customers may be affected by the leak.

Portions of Reidville Road are blocked due to the leak. Drivers should avoid the area.