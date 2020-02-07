Water main wash out leaves Spartanburg Co. community without water

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A Spartanburg County community is without water Friday after a water main was washed out Thursday night.

According to Spartanburg Water, the water main on Carolina Country Club Road was washed Thursday night.

Due to the amount of water that was flowing into the roadway, Spartanburg Water had to execute an emergency shut off.

Crews have been working to evaluate the situation, but there is no timeline for when water will be restored.

Spartanburg Water said the water main feeds to the Carolina Country Club subdivision and Country Club.

We will update this story as information becomes available.