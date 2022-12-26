GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – An Upstate branch food bank is flooded after an arctic cold front caused the water pipes to burst over the holiday weekend.

Harvest Hope Food Bank located at 2818 White Horse Road is flooded due to the busted pipes and the building is without power.

The food bank said the building has suffered extensive damage but they are hopeful that they can prevent any inventory loss.

Anyone that wishes to help Harvest Hope with immediate clean-up needs as they continue to assess and clean from the burst pipe can make a donation by clicking here.

All Harvest Hope locations will remain closed this week according to the company.