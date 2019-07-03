One man is dead and another injured just hours before the 4th of July weekend. Both incidents happened around Lake Keowee.

Lake Keowee is usually filled with people enjoying the water and the weather with two recent incidents on these waves.

The Department of Natural Resources says be careful on and around the water.

When temperatures rise, some head to the water for relief.



Whether you’re on a boat soaking up the rays, making waves on a jet ski or jumping from “The Rock” and riding the waves.

Officials and experinced boaters like Scott Morris stresses safety.

Scott Morris says, “It’s important for anybody, just as a reminder, cause the lakes a busy place.”

It will definitely be busy this weekend. In light of two recent incident happening on Lake Keowee, there’s a heightened concerned.

Investigators say a 27 year old Thomas Gallman went under water near “The Rock” on Tuesday afternoon at Fall Creek Landing near Salem and never came back up.

His body was eventually recovered.



Around the same time, a call came in about two jet ski’s collided near the top of Lake Keowee. According to the Department of Natural Resources, 32 year old Nathan Jenkins was injured and needed surgery.

Officials are out in force on the water encouraging

everybody to be safe.

Morris has been boating for nearly 30 years and he’s planning to take his family on the Lake this weekend. He’s taking a refresher course to his boating skills.

Scott Morris says, “it’s just smart to be equipped with the reminders on safety.”



The experts share a few water safety tips that might come in handy. Never swim alone, always wear a life jacket when you’re on a boat, always read emergency information before you head out and know swimming safety area before you jump into the water.









