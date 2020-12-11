Waterloo Elem. School to continue to observe eLearning until after the holidays

LAURENS COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – Laurens County School District 55 officials said Waterloo Elementary School will continue to observe eLearning until after the holidays.

According to a news release, the district previously announced the transition to eLearning at the elementary school.

“We still have several staff members who will need to continue in quarantine or isolation; therefore, Waterloo Elementary School will need to continue with eLearning for the week of December 14-18, 2020, the final week before the holiday break,” Dr. Ameca Thomas said. “We expect to return to full five day per week face-to-face learning environments at Waterloo when students and staff are scheduled to return on January 4, 2021.”

The school system is asking everyone to observe COVID-19 safety protocols over the holiday season.

“We hope the two week holiday break will give everyone the chance to recover, and we will be able to begin 2021 with all of our staff and students at Waterloo Elementary School, and in all of our schools, in good health and ready to learn as we move forward,” Thomas said.