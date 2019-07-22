Watermelon Crawl moves to Hagood Mill in Pickens Co. for 2019 festival

PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – No better way to start off the week than with plans for the weekend. The Watermelon Crawl festival is happening July 27 at Hagood Mill in Pickens County.

The festival moved to Pickens County this year from Belton.

You may recognize the title from the famous country song “Watermelon Crawl” written by musician Zach Turner from Greenville.

Turner will play the song in person and you can also expect food, craft vendors and a watermelon eating contest.

Veterans Scholarships Forever is the benefitting non-profit organization which aims to provide money at for veteran and their families to attend colleges focusing on vocational and trades careers.

Veterans and their families are then able to gain skills to assimilate back into the workforce after serving said a member of the SC Entertainment and Music Hall of fame.

Visit watermeloncrawl.com or .org for tickets and more information.

Tickets are $5 ahead of the event or $10 at the door.