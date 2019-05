Waterparks open in Upstate SC this weekend Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Greenville County Waterpark [ + - ] Video

Greenville, SC - Waterparks in Greenville and Spartanburg counties open Saturday, just in time for potential record highs!

All three Greenville County Rec Waterparks open Saturday. Those are Discovery Island, Otter Creek, and 7th Inning Splash.

In Spartanburg County, Shipwreck Cove also opens Saturday.

For ticket prices and park hours click on the links above.