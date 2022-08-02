DUDLEY, N.C. (WNCN) — A Wayne County deputy has died after being shot in a standoff on Monday, according to officials.

Gov. Roy Cooper said in a ‘Council of State’ meeting that Wayne County Deputy Sgt. Matthew Fishman had passed away.

Joel Gillie, Wayne County’s public affairs director said “[i]t is with profound sadness that we report that Sgt. Matthew Fishman has passed away from injuries sustained in the line of duty [Monday].”

Wayne County Sheriff Larry Pierce thanked each officer and first responder for their support and asks “for prayers for the families involved during this difficult time.”

On Monday, Wayne County officials said three deputies were shot Monday around 11 a.m. while delivering involuntary commitment papers.

It was previously reported that just before 8 p.m., deputies said the incident was “over” after SWAT team members enter the home and located the suspect.

The suspect, 23-year-old Jourdan Hamilton, suffered what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound and died, Gillie previously said.