Ways to slow the spread of COVID-19 in Greenville, CDC recommendations

GREENVILLE, S.C (WSPA) – At the start of June, State health officials at DHEC deemed Greenville County a “hot spot” for coronavirus infections due to the uptick in reported positive cases.

According to the CDC, people should still be abiding by recommendations outlined by the CDC to stop the spread of the coronavirus such as social distancing and wearing cloth masks.

However, data released by DHEC shows an increase in mobility after non-essential businesses such as bowling alleys, hair salons, and tourist attractions were allowed to re-open. This happened after protesters took to the S.C. state house to demand the reopening of non essential businesses.

All businesses in the state of South Carolina are expected to adhere to the CDC guidelines and recommendations, but many residents and health officials believe that everyone carries the responsibility of protecting one another.

Wearing a mask

The CDC urges all citizens over the age of 2 to wear cloth face covering in public spaces to protect others from asymptomatic transmission of the virus through small droplets that can enter through the nose and mouth.

The demand for N95 and surgical masks amongst healthcare professionals has increased due to the virus, so officials prefer that masks are not hospital grade N95 or surgical masks.

According to recommendations, cloth face coverings should be washed with regular detergent after each use and can be included with other laundry.

The goal of the mask is to slow the spread of the virus by protecting others from potential virus filled droplets, and to help prevent people from touching their nose and mouth when in public settings.

Washing hands frequently

Everyone should wash their hands frequently especially after being in public settings, blowing your nose, coughing or sneezing, according to DHEC.

Hand sanitizer should be 60% alcohol and should only be used when soap and water is not available.

Health officials also urge people to not touch their nose, or mouth before washing hands.

Cleaning House

The CDC warns residents to clean all high traffic areas that are touched the most such as door knobs, countertops, faucets, sinks, handles, phones and keyboards.

It is recommended by health officials to use soap and water first, then spray disinfectant on the surface.

According to scientists, soap and water is more affective at killing the virus than bleach or other cleaning agents because soap quickly breaks down the lipid-fat based viral envelope that encases the virus.

Once disinfectant is sprayed on the surface, it is urged to let it sit for a few minutes.

By cleaning surfaces frequently in your home, it kills any droplets containing the virus that may be living on the surface.

Wearing Gloves

It is not recommended to wear gloves when running errands, only when cleaning up or caring after someone who is sick.

Officials recommend to wash hands with soap and water immediately after removing the gloves.

Social Distancing

According to the CDC, the best way to prevent the spread of coronavirus is to practice social distancing. Social distance is not meant to socially isolate people from one another, but to encourage people maintain a physical distance of 6 feet apart at all times.

This guideline discourages large gatherings especially for those who are in the at risk population.

According to DHEC, close contact with a person for a brief period of time isn’t sufficient enough to spread the virus.

To learn more about guidelines outlined by the CDC and DHEC, please click here.