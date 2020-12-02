Ways to stay safe and warm in low winter temperatures

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Miracle hill ministries in Spartanburg opens as a warming shelter any time the temps drop below 40 degrees, welcoming people who need shelter to come inside at 8 p.m., but they must leave by 7 a.m. the following morning.

Social distancing and masks are required, and volunteers are handing out free masks to anyone who does not have one.

Doug Bryson, Director of Emergency Managements, said other locations are on standby in case of overflow.

“We’re ready for anything. We’re ready for this winter, we’re geared up and ready to go, and standing by with whatever it takes to get through,” he said.

To keep you safe and warm in cold weather, the American Red Cross recommends that you check fireplaces and heat sources for fire hazards and gas leaks.

It also says to wear loose, warm layers rather than bulky sweaters, and to stretch before you go outside to get your muscles nice and warm and avoid muscle-related injuries. It reminds those venturing outdoors to walk and drive slowly in icy and snowy conditions to avoid slips and falls.

The American Red Cross also says 70 percent of winter related deaths happen in automobiles and encourages people driving to slow down and stay alert.

It is also against the law in South Carolina to leave your car idling while unattended.