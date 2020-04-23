Ways you can prepare for severe weather in Upstate Thursday evening

ANDERSON, S.C. (WSPA) – The National Weather Service has a “hazardous weather outlook” in place for Thursday for northeast Georgia, Piedmont North Carolina and Upstate South Carolina, warning that there could be isolated severe weather in certain areas.

There is a possible threat of an isolated tornado in areas south of I-85.

A strong storm system will bring thunderstorms to the area this afternoon through the evening, according to the NWS, saying some storms could become strong to severe with the primary threats being damaging winds and large hail.

A few tornadoes will also be possible along with periods of moderate to heavy rainfall that could create isolated flooding across the higher terrain of northeast Georgia and the Upstate of South Carolina, it says.

The SC Emergency Management Division advises people to plan ahead in case of a tornado and thunderstorms by being alert to changing weather conditions and taking the following precautions:

Listen to NOAA Weather Radio or to commercial radio or television newscasts for the latest information.

Look for approaching storms.

Remove dead or rotting trees and branches that could fall and cause injury or damage. Secure outdoor objects that could blow away or cause damage.

“If thunder roars, go indoors.” No place outside is safe when lightning is in the area.

Look for the following danger signs: Dark, often greenish sky Large hail A large, dark, low-lying cloud (particularly if rotating) Loud roar, similar to a freight train



If you see approaching storms or any of the danger signs, be prepared to take shelter immediately.

If you are under a tornado warning, seek shelter immediately.