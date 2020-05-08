WCU to hold separate commencement ceremony for May 2020 graduates in Dec.

CULLOWHEE, NC (WSPA) – Western Carolina University officials announced the May commencement ceremonies have been postponed to December.

According to a news release, WCU Chancellor Kelli R. Brown announced Friday the commencement has been rescheduled to the weekend of Dec. 11.

The weekend will also be the commencement for members of the Fall 2020 graduating class, but the May 2020 graduates will have a separate ceremony.

“Our spring graduates deserve their own commencement exercises, as do our fall graduates,” Brown said. “We felt that it was important to allow our graduates to participate in a ceremony with their classmates rather than try to combine them.”

According to the release, university officials had originally considered a date in early August for the commencement ceremony, but the ongoing uncertainty regarding COVID-19, along with logistical difficulties led them to reschedule the event to December.

For more information, visit commencement.wcu.edu.