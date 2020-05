South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster speaks at a news conference introducing state Rep. Bobby Cox as his pick to lead the state’s veterans’ affairs agency, on Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019, at a news conference in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Meg Kinnard)

SOUTH CAROLINA (WSPA) – South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster addressed public anger toward the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis on Twitter Friday.

“South Carolinians are well within their rights to publicly and peacefully express anger over the inexcusable taking of George Floyd’s life,” McMaster said in the tweet. “We should all be angry. There is no excuse for this.”

The City of Greenville officials say they are prepared for large crowds downtown for peaceful protests this weekend.