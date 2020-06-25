Wearing masks does not violate concealed carry law, SLED says

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSPA) – The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division says that wearing a mask does not interfere with any state law, including the right to carry a concealed weapon.

Health officials in the state have encouraged the wearing of face masks to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

SC Attorney General Alan Wilson has acknowledged that South Carolina cities can pass ordinances requiring masks in a city’s jurisdiction and that wearing a mask to comply with a city health ordinance would not violate section 16-7-110 or any other SC law.

SLED’s statement says there is no SC Concealed Weapons Permit law that prohibits a South Carolina CWP holder from wearing a mask to comply with a city or a county health ordinance or to help stop the spread of COVID-19 while carrying a concealed weapon in SC.