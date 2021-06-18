Weather impact day issued for Father’s Day as potential tropical cyclone brings heavy rain

(WSPA) – A weather impact day has been issued for Father’s Day as we are keeping an eye on the Gulf.

According to the National Hurricane Center, the system will likely bring heavy rain and flooding to parts of the southeastern U.S. starting Friday. Chances for rain return Sunday, June 20, as tropical rain forming in the Gulf of Mexico moves into the Southeast.

Parts of the central Gulf Coast will likely see 4 to 8 inches of rain with isolated areas seeing up to 12 inches. There is currently a high chance of rain in our area with temperatures reaching 77 degrees.

Wind impacts will be minimal as the developing system is not expected to be a strong storm. There will be a low threat for an isolated tornado as well as waterspouts moving ashore.

The system could become the third named storm of the season, Claudette, after Tropical Storm Bill and Subtropical Storm Ana.