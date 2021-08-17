Weather impact day issued for heavy rain, possible tornado watches

UPSTATE, S.C. (WSPA) – A weather impact day has been issued for Tuesday as our area sees heavy rain and possible tornado warnings from, Tropical Depression Fred.

Tropical Depression Fred will move through the extreme western part of North Carolina by Tuesday evening, increasing the severe risk for the area through late evening. Scattered storms will move in from the south and west, producing torrential rainfall as well as gusty winds.

A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1pm for Northeast GA and a Tornado Watch is POSSIBLE for additional areas for the afternoon, so keep tabs on weather changes for the day.

A Flash Flood Watch is also in effect for all of the Western Carolinas except Cherokee and Union counties until early Wednesday. Additional rainfall amounts of 2 to 5 inches will be possible with isolated higher totals.

The main threat for afternoon severe weather will be from 2pm until 9pm, after which only lingering showers will be around.

