Weather impact day issued for heavy rain, storms from Hurricane Ida

UPSTATE, S.C. (WSPA) – A weather impact day has been issued for possible flooding rains and storms in the Upstate Tuesday.

Showers and storms become more likely in the afternoon with a few severe storms possible, including a risk for brief, weak tornadoes. The best timeframe to watch for this threat will be mid afternoon Tuesday into morning drive time Wednesday morning.

Rain and showers will continue overnight. Lows will dip into the 60s and 70s.

Any severe storm or flash flood threat will end by midday Wednesday.

The latest weather alerts can be found here.