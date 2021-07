(WSPA) – A weather impact day has been issued for heat advisories in our area Friday.

Heat index values in the Upstate will be over 100, with some counties having the potential to reach 105 or higher where there’s a heat advisory in effect. Air temperatures will be in the mid 90s.

Greenwood, Abbeville, Hart and Franklin counties are some that will have the highest chance of seeing those high heat indexes from 12 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Anyone outside will want to stay hydrated and take frequent breaks.