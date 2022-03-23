SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – 7NEWS meteorologists are tracking storms Wednesday afternoon.
Tornado warnings were issued for Anderson and Abbeville counties.
At 5:56 p.m., a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 11 miles west of Abbeville, or 4 miles southeast of Lowndesville, moving northeast at 40 mph.
The following hazard were given by the National Weather Service:
- tornado and quarter size hail
- flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter
- mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed
- damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur
- tree damage is likely
The following are precautionary measures to take:
- take cover
- move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building
- avoid windows
- if you are outdoors, in a mobile home or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris.
- if on or near a lake, get away from the water and move to safe shelter immediately