SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – 7NEWS meteorologists are tracking storms Wednesday afternoon.

Tornado warnings were issued for Anderson and Abbeville counties.

At 5:56 p.m., a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 11 miles west of Abbeville, or 4 miles southeast of Lowndesville, moving northeast at 40 mph.

The following hazard were given by the National Weather Service:

  • tornado and quarter size hail
  • flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter
  • mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed
  • damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur
  • tree damage is likely

The following are precautionary measures to take:

  • take cover
  • move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building
  • avoid windows
  • if you are outdoors, in a mobile home or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris.
  • if on or near a lake, get away from the water and move to safe shelter immediately