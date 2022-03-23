SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – 7NEWS meteorologists are tracking storms Wednesday afternoon.

Tornado warnings were issued for Anderson and Abbeville counties.

At 5:56 p.m., a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 11 miles west of Abbeville, or 4 miles southeast of Lowndesville, moving northeast at 40 mph.

The following hazard were given by the National Weather Service:

tornado and quarter size hail

flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter

mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed

damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur

tree damage is likely

The following are precautionary measures to take: