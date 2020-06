(WSPA) – A Duke Energy power outage map shows over four thousand residents are without power due to Sunday night’s storms.

As of 9:55 pm, the outage map states 3,319 customers are without power in Greenville, 915 without power in Spartanburg, and several more experiencing issues throughout the Upstate.

The estimated time of restoration ranges from 11:45 p.m. to 2:15 a.m. Monday morning.