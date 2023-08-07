(WSPA) – Severe storms and high winds knocked out power for thousands Monday afternoon in the Upstate.

About 12,000 Duke Energy customers were without power in Greenville County along with another 16,000 in Anderson County.

More than 1,000 customers were without power in Buncombe County.

Blue Ridge Electric is also reporting around 5,600 without power in parts of Oconee, Pickens, and Greenville Counties.

Duke Energy emailed a warning to customers on Monday of a strong weather front which is expected to produce multiple severe storms. With the threat of such weather comes the threat power outages caused by downed power lines.

“Our crews are prepared and ready to respond to these severe conditions – however, high winds can often cause significant damage to power lines and poles, resulting in extended power outages.

If the power does go out, Duke Energy customers can get up-to-the-date information about efforts to restore power by texting OUT to 57801.

If you must go out during a storm, remember to avoid downed power lines and if you come across damaged equipment, keep your distance and alert emergency services and Duke Energy as quickly as possible.