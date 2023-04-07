SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A cold front moving across the Upstate will bring heavy rain, high wind gusts and unseasonable temperatures on Friday and Saturday.

The rain will be scattered all day on Friday with the high temperature at 64 and the low at 43 in the Upstate. In the mountains, the high will be 57 and the low will be 40.

As we lose daytime heating, thunderstorms will disappear leaving just rain in the Upstate and mountains.

Saturday will be a soaker for much of the Upstate and western North Carolina. The high for the Upstate will be 46 and the low 41. In the mountains, the high will be 46 and the low 35.

The rain totals for Friday and Saturday will be about three inches.

However, on Sunday the sun will return with warmer temperatures.