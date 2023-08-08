(WSPA) – With school starting or already in session, many kids will have an interest in science, or parents want to teach them a little about science.

Adding onto the science projects we showed you last year during Back-To-School Weather Week, here are three more that may build that interest.

Hurricane in a Bowl

All you need is a clear bowl filled with water, a spoon to stir the water and some food coloring.

Take the bowl of water and stir it with the spoon.

If you want to make it look like a hurricane in the northern hemisphere, go counterclockwise. In the southern hemisphere, you would go clockwise.

Once you get the water spinning, take the spoon out and drop one drop of food coloring right in the middle. Watch the swirls develop, like rain bands of a hurricane!

Dew and Frost

Create your own dew and frost. All you need are two metal cans with the labels torn off, four tablespoons of salt and some ice.

Set up the frost can by filling it about halfway full of ice, then putting four tablespoons of salt into the ice.

With the second can, all you need to do is fill it halfway full of ice and cold tap water. The colder the better!

Let the cans sit for a few minutes.

As the surface of the water only can cools from the cold water, it reaches the dew point. That allows the moisture in the air to condense on the outside of the can, creating “dew”.

It’s a similar process with the ice and salt mixture, except having salt in the ice drops the temperature of the inside of the can even more. That’s why we get frost, and not dew, to develop on the can!

Balloon in a Bottle

This involves air pressure and temperature changes. To demonstrate this, you’ll need ice, a clear plastic bottle, a bowl and some balloons.

First, fill the bottle with hot water. Swirl the bottle around to get the interior temperature of the bottle hot. Empty the bottle, then refill about a quarter to a third full of hot water.

Take a balloon and fit the neck of the balloon over the neck of the bottle.

Fill the bowl with ice and put the water bottle in the bowl.

You may notice the balloon expanding when you put it over the bottle. The hot water warms the air in the bottle, causing it to expand into the balloon.

When the bottle is put in the ice, the air in the bottle cools and contracts, causing the balloon to deflate. It might just get pulled back in tot he bottle!

You may need to allow for several minutes for the air to cool enough to do the trick.

Click here for other simple weather and atmosphere-related projects that can be done at home.