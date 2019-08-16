Weekend Events: August 16-18

(WSPA) — Start your weekend with food, live music and tailgating games.

Greer’s Food Truck Rollout is from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday.

Automatic Taco, Roll-In Cuban and the Gravy Train are just a few of the food trucks that will be pulled up serving their best dishes. Eli Edwards Project will be playing during the event. The rollout is sponsored by Greer CPW and will be held along with their call before you dig celebration. Heads up if you’re under 16 and want to go, you’ll have to bring your parent or guardian.

If you’ve always wanted to be a superhero, a Saturday event gives you the chance to don a cape for a good cause. Dress up as your favorite hero for the Superhero 5K. The event starts 8 a.m. Saturday by the Kroc Center in downtown Greenville. It benefits the Salvation Army Boys and Girls Club. You can register online. The 5K costs $35 for adults, $25 for teens and $15 for kids. They’ll also have a kids one mile fun run that costs $10. There will be prizes for the best times and costumes.

Wofford College is holding its annual fan fest at Morgan Square in downtown Spartanburg. Terrier Fan Fest presented by Ingles is a free community event from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday.

Fans can meet head football coach Josh Conklin and get autographs from the 2019 football and volleyball teams. They’ll have outdoor games, a DJ, prizes, giveaways and much more.