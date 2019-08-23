Weekend Events: August 23-25

(WSPA) — Spittoono, India Day and Howling for Hope are set for this weekend.

Spittoono is happening in Central. The music festival began Thursday and it continues Friday and Saturday night from 6 p.m. to 2 a.m. They have a lineup of over 20 bands. Admission is free, but bring some money if you want beer or a t shirt. All proceeds benefit local charities.

Immerse yourself in Indian culture without leaving the Upstate. India Day is from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday in downtown Greenville at Main and Broad streets. It will feature a parade, yoga, dancing, a fashion show and much more. You can shop while you’re there. Plus, there will be plenty of food and drinks. The event is hosted by the India Association of Greenville and proceeds will help support charities including United Way of Greenville and St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital.

Enjoy an afternoon of barks, bands and brews at Greenville Humane Society’s Howling for Hope from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday. Admission is $10 per person and the proceeds will help sick and injured animals at the healing place. It’s going on at the Greenville Humane Society. The dog friendly event will have food trucks, live music and lots of dog loving vendors. Your pups will be able to check out the new doggy play ground and you can sample beer from Quest Brewery or wine from Biltmore Wines.