Weekend Events: August 30-September 1

(WSPA) — The North Carolina Apple Festival, Operation Music Fest and Greenville Country Music Fest are this weekend.

Friday kicks off the North Carolina Apple Festival. Downtown Hendersonville will be turned into an apple wonderland. Hundreds of vendors will be there selling their apples and all types of apple desserts. The four-day festival also features arts and crafts, festival food and free entertainment. It wraps up on Monday with the king apple parade.

Country and rock music come together for Operation Music Fest at Denver Downs in Anderson. It’s happening Friday and Saturday. Gates will open at 3PM both days. Over twenty musicians and bands are in the lineup and head liners include Bret Michaels Friday and Lee Brice Saturday night. tickets are for sale online. General admission for one day is about $59.

There’s another music festival happening this weekend, Greenville Country Music Festival is going on Saturday at Fluor Field. Doors open at 1PM. They’ll have two stages with 14 musicians and bands. You can see Old Dominion, LANCO, Filmore, John Gurney and more. Tickets are for sale online and prices range.