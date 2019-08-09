Weekend Events: August 9-11

Take your love for reading to the next level without breaking the bank.

The Really Good, Really Big, Really Cheap Book Sale returns to Greenville at McAlister Square. They’ll have more than 150,000 new and gently used books that you can buy at low prices. Proceeds from this event will go to the Greenville Literacy Association. The event is free to enter. Check it out Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday’s clearance sale is from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

If you’re a foodie, you can try all types of food from local restaurants at Taste of Black Upstate. The event celebrates its eighth year Friday from 7:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. at Indigo Hall in Spartanburg. Buy tickets online for $55 or at the door if they’re still available. That ticket includes live entertainment, an open bar, and samples from the chef stations.

Attention all Friends fans, there’s a Friends trivia bar crawl Saturday night from 4 p.m. to midnight in Greenville. Teams can be made up of one to eight people. There will be prizes, raffles and a costume contest. Sign up online for about $15.

Check in is at Gringos between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. Trivia lasts until 10 p.m. The winners will be announced at Vine nightclub, which will also host the after party until midnight. Other stops on the crawl include City Tavern, Ink N’ Ivy, SIP Whiskey and Wine Bar and On The Roxx.