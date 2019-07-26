Weekend Events: July 26-28

The Travelers Rest Farmers Market is hosting their annual Tomato Sandwich Taste-Off and you can vote for your favorite. $10 buys your vote, a drink, along with a generous sampling platter of nine sandwiches. It’s happening at Trailblazer Park Saturday morning from 8:30AM until 12PM.

Head to Pickens for the Watermelon Crawl Festival. You’ll not only have a good time, but help local veterans in the process. The famous country song “Watermelon Crawl” written by musician Zach Turner, will be played by him in person. You can expect food, crafts, and of course a watermelon eating contest. The organization “Veterans Scholarships Forever” is benefiting from the festival. They help military personnel back into the workforce. It’s happening Saturday at 3PM at Hagood Mill. Admission is just $10 at the gate.

Dance the night away at Salsa at Sunset. It’s happening Saturday night at the Graham Plaza, that’s right in front of the peace center. The free event kicks off at 6PM. At 7PM the band fires up and a group dance lesson begins. The Live Latin band will continue until 10PM. They’ll have a bar set up with beer and wine for purchase.