Weekend Events: June 14-16

SPARTANBURG Co., SC (WSPA) – The Mighty Moo Festival is underway in Cowpens. Now in its 42nd year, the annual event started as a way for members of the U.S.S Cowpens to reunite. The celebration now honors all veterans. It began Wednesday and lasts through Saturday.

They’ll have amusement rides, parades, games and live music.

Greenwood’s Festival of Flowers is back and a great way to kick off Summer. It began last weekend but runs throughout the month of June. They’ll have their many topiary sculptures on display. Friday they’ll have a flag day display and Saturday they’ll have a concert. Catch a free show in Falls Park this weekend.

The Upstate Shakespeare Festival is showing Romeo and Juliet at 7 pm Friday and Saturday night. This is the last weekend to see Romeo and Juliet. The festival continues July 11th through August 4th with The Tempest.