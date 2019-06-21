Weekend Events: June 21-23

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – There’s a party happening along Augusta Street. It began Thursday and it runs through Sunday. Summer on Augusta is a festival that showcases local businesses. They’ll have a block party, live music and barbecue. There will also be contests like a tomato pie contest and a shag contest.

Celebrate the best of Latin America at the Hola Festival. The one day outdoor festival in Asheville is Saturday at Pack Square Park from 12PM until 9PM and admission is free. You can try traditional Latin American food, and buy arts and goods from local vendors. Make sure to wear your dancing shoes, they’ll have lots of music and dancing.

UFC will make a stop in Greenville for the first time ever. UFC Fight Night is Saturday at 4PM at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena. They’ll have match-ups with some of UFC’s top fighters. Tickets are for sale online and they start around $67.