Weekend Events: June 28-30

Celebrate the Fourth of July a little early. Greer’s Freedom Blast Festival is Saturday night from 6 PM until 10:30 PM at Greer City Park. The event celebrates freedom and honors both active and veteran service members. It’s one of the largest fireworks shows in South Carolina. Fireworks kick off at 10 PM. They’ll have live music, a blood drive, and a rib eating contest.

Enjoy a night out at the Greenville Zoo. Hayes Carll will be putting on a show as part of the outdoor concert series Zoo Tunes. It’s happening Friday from 7 PM to 10 PM and the gates open at 6:30 PM. Tickets are for sale online and range from about $50 to $100. That ticket includes full access to the zoo, a beer in a souvenir cup and a zoo admission ticket to use in the future. You must be 21 or older to attend.

Weird Al Yankovic will be in Simpsonville Friday. His show is at 8 PM at Heritage Park. Tickets are for sale online. General admission starts at about $25.