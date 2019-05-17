Weekend Events: May 17-19 Video

(WSPA) -- Greer's Food Truck Rollout, the Greek Festival and the Saluda Arts festival is happening this weekend.

Greer's Food Truck Rollout is going on Friday from 5PM until 8PM. The Mobile Meltdown food truck, Scottie Dogs Mobile Catering and Aspen Shaved Ice will be pulled up serving their best food. Mark Webb Jr. will be playing during the event. If you're under 16 you'll have to bring your parent or guardian.

Greece is coming to Greenville for the 33rd annual Greek Festival. It begins Thursday and lasts through Sunday at the Saint George Greek Orthodox Cathedral downtown. They'll be cooking up authentic Greek food along with music, dancing, and vendors selling things like jewelry and t shirts. Admission is only $1 for adults and free for kids under 12.

Saluda is celebrating its heritage and arts culture Saturday for the 16th annual Saulda Arts Festival. They'll have local and regional artists showcasing fine arts and crafts. They'll have live music and food trucks as well. It's happening in downtown Saluda from 10AM to 4PM Saturday.