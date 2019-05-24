Weekend Events: May 24-26 Video

(WSPA) -- The Lake Lure Arts Festival, the Take Flight 5K and the White Squirrel Festival is happening this weekend.

Help children and feed the hungry while shopping from more than 100 food and craft vendors at the Lake Lure Arts Festival. Shop for fine arts, jewelry, photgrpahy, pottery and more. It's all to help "The Hickory Nut Gorge Outreach Center," which offers a food pantry and a backpack program that provides school supplies for children in need. The festival at Lake Lure is happening Saturday and Sunday from 10AM until 6PM. Monday hours are from 10AM to 4PM and it's free.

Don't miss your chance to walk or run the runway at the Greenville Downtown Airport for the seventh annual Take Flight 5K. The race honors those who have served our country. Register online for about $27. Everyone that participates gets a free beer from Quest Brewery, a t shirt and chances to win lots of prizes. The race is Saturday at 8:30AM.

The annual White Squirrel Festival is happening Friday through Sunday in Brevard. It's a free music festival on Main Street with food vendors, a photo contest and a 5K.