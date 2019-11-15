Weekend Events: November 15-17

(WSPA) — Hub City Brewfest, Toys for Tots Motorcycle Run, Ice on Main and Skating on the Square are happening Friday and this weekend.

Hub City Brewfest is happening Saturday from 1 PM until 5 PM. They’ll have beer from 25 different Carolina breweries. They’ll also have food trucks and live music. You can buy tickets online.

The 17th annual Toys for Tots Motorcyle Run is Sunday. Bikers will start at Heritage Park in Simpsonville and ride to Harley Davidson of Greenville. Registration begins at 11 AM and the ride starts at 1 PM. Riders will collect new and unwrapped toys. At the end of the ride there’s a party until 4 PM with live music, food and drinks.

Ice on Main in downtown Greenville and Skating on the Square in downtown Spartanburg open Friday. Ice on Main’s opening ceremony is at 3 PM and then open for skating at 5 PM. It’s $10 for adults, $8 for kids and that includes skate rentals. Skating on the Square opens at 4 PM Friday. It costs $10 per person and that includes skate rentals.