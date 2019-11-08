Weekend Events: November 8-10

Greenville’s Craft Beer Festival is Saturday from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Fluor Field. Over 100 different beer selections will be available to taste. You can even take classes at beer college. They’ll have food and live music. Tickets are for sale online.

Get a head start on your Christmas shopping at the annual Santa’s Shoppe held by Junior League of Spartanburg. The event features more than 70 vendors from all over the southeast. It’s happening Friday through Sunday at the Spartanburg Marriott. Tickets are for sale at the door for just $10 bucks. Proceeds are used to help community projects.

If you’re looking for a laugh, check out New South Comedy Festival. It began Thursday but lasts through Nov. 16 at Alchemy Comedy Theater in Greenville. You can buy tickets online or at their box office. The festival features improv, stand up and sketch comedy.