Weekend Events: October 11-13

(WSPA) — Pickens Pumpkin Festival, Kroctoberfest and the Spartanburg Home and Garden Show is happening this weekend.

The 41st annual Pumpkin Festival is Saturday from 9 AM until 5 PM. The Pickens County favorite features 150 vendors, food, a parade and more. The Mountain Bridge Blue Grass band is performing too. It’s happening at the Oolenoy Community House on Dacusville Highway.

Support families in our area and attend a fun event at the Salvation Army Kroc Center. Kroctoberfest is a free family festival happening all October long. Friday they’re having a free community movie night from 3 PM to 6 PM. They’ll be showing Toy Story 4. They’ll also have a bounce house and concessions. All the funds from which will support the Kroc Scholarship Program.

If you’re looking to make some upgrades to your home you’re in luck! The Home and Garden Show is coming to Spartanburg. It’s happening Saturday from 10 AM to 5 PM and Sunday from 10 AM to 4 PM. It’s held at the Spartanburg Memorial Auditorium. Businesses will be there to offer services, fresh ideas and inspiration. Admission and parking are free.