Weekend Events: October 18-20

(WSPA) — The Euro Auto Festival, Ness Fest and the Spartanburg Walk to End Alzheimer’s is this weekend.

The Euro Auto Festival returns to Greenville this weekend. It’s at The Preserve at Verdae and will feature more than 400 European cars. The festival is Saturday from 10 AM to 4 PM. tickets are available at the door for $15.

There’s a health and lifestyle festival going on in Greenville at Flour Field this weekend. Ness Fest promotes wellness, goodness, fitness and wholeness. There will be over 100 vendor booths to check out. They’ll have fitness classes, cooking demos, and workshops from health and medical professionals. It’s happening Saturday and Sunday from 10AM until 5PM. Tickets are for sale online.

The annual Spartanburg Walk to End Alzheimer’s is Saturday at Barnet Park. Julie Edwards will emcee the event. Registration begins at 9 AM and the walk kicks off at 10 AM.