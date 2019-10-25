Weekend Events: October 25-27

The TD Saturday Market in Greenville will wrap up for the season on Saturday with their “Autumn Harvest.” They’ll have seasonal produce, food and flowers for sale. Kids can trick or treat at all vendor booths. It’s happening from 8AM until 12PM on Main Street between Court and Washington.

There’s another opportunity to trick or treat on Saturday, Trick or Treat on Main Street is happening from 10AM until 3PM in downtown Greenville. Look for the green pumpkins along Main street for participating businesses handing out treats.

There’s a Halloween bar crawl in Greenville. It starts at 4PM Saturday and you can get tickets online. They’ll have a costume contest and raffles. There are about 10 bars participating, all of which will have drink specials.