Weekend Events: October 4-6

(WSPA) — Oktoberfest at Noma Square, the Spartanburg International Festival and the Transformation Walk is happening this weekend.

Celebrate Oktoberfest at Noma Square. It kicked off Thursday but continues Friday and Saturday. Hours Thursday are from 5 PM to 9 PM. Friday and Saturday hours are from 11 AM until 9:30 PM. Get your fill of brats, pretzels and beer cheese. They’ll have German beer on tap and a live Oompah band. Plus, a bratwurst eating contest, a stein holding competition, corn hole and jenga.

Take a tour around the world without leaving Spartanburg. The Spartanburg International Festival is from 11 AM until 7 PM Saturday at Barnet Park. Experience new cultures through music, dance, art and food. Admission is free, but you will want to bring money for shopping and food tasting tickets.

Walk to help people in the Greenville community this weekend at the 30th annual Transformation Walk benefiting United Ministries. It’s free to register for the event at First Baptist Church in downtown Greenville. Along with the walk they’ll have a post race celebration with food trucks, games and entertainment. It’s happening from 1 PM until 4 PM on Sunday.