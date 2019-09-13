Weekend Events: September 13-15

(WSPA) — Spartoberfest, the Indie Craft Parade and Switch-A-Roos is this weekend.

Brats, beer and live music, you can celebrate Oktoberfest in the Upstate with Spartoberfest. They’ll have authentic German food, an oompah band, a pretzel run and more. It began Thursday at the Jesus, Our Risen Savior Catholic Church in Spartanburg. Check it out Friday from 5 PM to 9:30 PM or Saturday from 10 AM to 9:30 PM.

The Indie Craft Parade is back celebrating it’s tenth year of hand made art. The annual event is open to the public Saturday from 9 AM to 6 PM and Sunday from 11 AM to 5 PM. This year it’s being held at Timmons Arena at Furman University. You’ll be able to shop from over one hundred southern artists. Admission costs just $6.

Parents can score some deals this weekend at Switch-A-Roos at the Spartanburg Memorial Auditorium. It’s one of the largest children’s consignment events, and it’s free. Hours Friday and Saturday are from 9 AM to 6 PM. Sunday hours are from 12 PM to 5 PM. You’ll be able to get everything from kids clothes, baby items, books and toys all at a discounted price.

