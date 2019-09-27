Weekend Events: September 27-29

(WSPA) — Race for the Cure, Railfest and a JoJo Siwa concert is this weekend.

Set your alarm clocks early Saturday morning. The annual Susan G. Koman Race for the Cure is happening in downtown Greenville. The race kicks off Saturday at 8 a.m. at Fluor Field. Online registration is closed but you can register at the event starting at 6 a.m. You can walk or run the 5K. The event raises money to reduce the number of breast cancer related deaths in the United States.

Greer will celebrate railroad history during Railfest. The free event all about trains and rail safety is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Greer City Park. They’ll have videos about locomotive history inside City Hall. They also have model trains, train rides, crafts, food and more.

Nickelodeon superstar JoJo Siwa is making a stop in Greenville. Siwa is a singer, dancer, YouTube personality and a social media influencer. She’s putting on a show at Bon Secours Wellness Arena at 7 p.m. Friday.

Tickets are for sale online. Tickets start around $36. Doors open at 6 p.m.