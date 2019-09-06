Weekend Events: September 6-8

Live Now
(WSPA) — The Upper SC State Fair, Sippin’ Safari and a Judah and the Lion concert is set for tonight and the weekend.

The Upper South Carolina State Fair continues at Greenville-Pickens Speedway. Check out their monster truck show Friday or Saturday night. There’s also a BMX show, pig races a petting zoo, rides and food. Tickets are $8 and it costs $5 to park. Hours Friday are from 5 PM to 11 PM, Saturday from 1 PM to 11 PM and the fair wraps on Sunday with hours from 1 PM to 10 PM.

Sample wine and hors d’oeuvres at the Greenville Zoo. The 10th annual Sippin’ Safari is happening Friday from 6:30PM to 9:30PM. Along with the food and wine they’ll have live music and tours. Tickets cost about $50. The purpose of the event is to raise funds for the zoo.

See Judah and the Lion at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena. The Nashville natives are bringing their folk-hop sound to Greenville on Sunday. The show is at 8PM. Ticket prices vary, but start around $22 dollars and you can still buy them online.

