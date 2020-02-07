1  of  66
‘I’m the sheriff’: Detroit-area lawman stops phony cop car

Weird News
Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this Feb. 1, 2018, file photo, Oakland County Sheriff Mike Bouchard speaks during a news conference in Pontiac, Mich. A man driving what appeared to be a police car didn’t fool a suspicious sheriff in suburban Detroit. Bouchard said he was driving away from a meeting Thursday, Feb. 7, 2020, when he spotted a vehicle with police-style bumpers, an array of lights on the back and a decal that read “emergency response.” Bouchard activated his emergency lights and stopped the vehicle. He said there was a fake radar on the dashboard and a police-style computer. He also discovered a loaded gun and a large knife. (Max Ortiz/Detroit News via AP File)

WATERFORD, Mich. (AP) — A man driving what appeared to be a police car didn’t fool a suspicious sheriff in suburban Detroit.

Oakland County Sheriff Mike Bouchard said he was driving away from a meeting Thursday when he spotted a vehicle with police-style bumpers, an array of lights on the back and a decal that read “emergency response.”

Bouchard activated his emergency lights and stopped the vehicle. He said there was a fake radar on the dashboard and a police-style computer. He also discovered a loaded gun and a large knife.

“He looks at me and says, ‘Who are you?’ And I said, ‘I’m the sheriff. Who are you?'” Bouchard told WDIV-TV.

The man was arrested. Charges are pending.

“We want to know if anybody had been stopped by this vehicle,” the sheriff said.

