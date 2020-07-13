Wellford community breaks ground on soup kitchen

WELLFORD, S.C. (WSPA)- Wellford has three Title I schools and a large homeless population in their city limits.

Wellford resident Sue Garrett said, “There are so many needs in our area. A lot of children especially.”

Ron and Gail Eanes, residents of the area for years, noticed the tangible need in their community.

They started doing whatever they could to help.

“December 12th, 2016, we served our first meal and it was out of a little food trailer that Life Church has that they loaned us,” Gail Eanes said. “We just began feeding people.”

Sunday, their efforts of making Wellford less hungry is getting a makeover, as they broke ground on a permanent building for a soup kitchen.

Since COVID-19, they said they’ve seen the need for something like this skyrocket.

Rita Allison, House Representative of District 36 that encompasses Wellford, says this will be a light in the community especially with what she’s seen happen in Wellford since March.

“Well the unemployment rate, a lot of families who have had to stay home because their business was shut down or their job was shut down, so they’ve had to stay,” Allison said. “So the needs have escalated.”

The Eanes also said this project would not be possible without the support of the community.

The land that the soup kitchen is going to be built on was donated by the owners of a local business down the road.

Other Wellford residents that we spoke to said that they’re excited to volunteer once they officially open.

The crew working on the structure said that it could take longer than expected in the pandemic as all of the funding is donations based, but they’re still going to be serving meals out of their portable trailer in the meantime.

Those looking to give donations or receive food from this charity visit their website here.