Wellford landfill, recycling center to remain closed Monday due to ‘safety concerns’

WELLFORD, SC (WSPA) – Spartanburg County Landfill and Recycle Spartanburg officials said the landfill and recycling center in Wellford will be closed today, following a fire last week.

According to Spartanburg County Landfill’s Facebook page, the landfill will remain closed “due to some unexpected safety issues.”

“Please understand that your safety is our number 1 priority. Please be understanding and bare with us. May you all have a great day!” according to the post.

Due to some unexpected safety issues the landfill will be closed today. We will update when we are able to reopen…. Posted by Spartanburg County Landfill on Monday, September 30, 2019

Recycle Spartanburg wrote on their Facebook page that the recycling center will be also be closed “due to operational and safety concerns.”

“We plan to reopen for residents as well as MSW disposal on Tuesday, 10/1/2019. We will not be accepting any brush or yard debris due to the temporary closure of our C&D portion of the landfill. For any other updates, please check our website and our Facebook page at Recycle Spartanburg. We apologize for any inconvenience.”

ATTENTION: The Wellford Landfill and Wellford Recycling Center will be temporarily closed on Monday, 9/30/2019 due to… Posted by Recycle Spartanburg on Sunday, September 29, 2019

We reported last week that firefighters from several departments responded to the landfill after a fire started Thursday morning. The fire was burning in the construction and demolition section of the landfill.