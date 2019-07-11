Wellford woman accused of helping create false tax returns, SCDOR officials say

(WSPA) – South Carolina Department of Revenue agents arrested a Spartanburg County woman on charges related to the preparation of false tax returns.

According to a SCDOR news release, arrest warrants revealed that Susan M. Campbell, 47, of Wellford, is accused of helping create several false tax returns from 2014 through 2017.

In 17 tax returns, Campbell allegedly prepared fraudulent Schedule Cs collectively totaling almost $500,000 in losses. After a reassessment, Campbell’s clients’ tax liability totaled $29,572.

She was charged with 17 counts of willfully making or assisting in the preparation of false or fraudulent tax returns.

According to the release, if convicted, she could face a maximum sentence of five years in prison and a $500 fine per count, as well as court costs.

She was taken to the Spartanburg County Detention Center where she awaits a bond hearing.

