Deputies searching for suspect after bank robbery in Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a suspect following a bank robbery Monday morning.

Deputies responded at 10:42 a.m. to the Wells Fargo Bank, located on White Horse Road.

According to the sheriff’s office, the suspect was a heavy-set man wearing a plaid shirt, baseball hat and a Clemson facemask.

Deputies said he approached a bank teller and demanded cash. No weapon was seen, but he implied he had one.

The robber left the bank with an unknown amount of cash in a black pick-up truck, according to the sheriff’s office.

No injuries were reported. Anyone with information about the bank robbery is asked to Crime Stoppers of Greenville at (864) 232-7463.

