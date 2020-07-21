Wendy’s launches new rewards program

(CNN NEWSOURCE) – The fast-food chain is rolling out a new rewards program.

Starting Tuesday, your purchases through the Wendy’s app will earn you points for food and drinks.

Every dollar you spend gets you 10 points.

Rewards include Frosty milkshakes for 150 points for example.

Wendy’s is the first major burger chain to launch a rewards program focused on food.

Fast-food restaurants are putting a greater importance on digitally placed orders.

Wendy’s said more than 5 percent of its sales come from online and app orders.