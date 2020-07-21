Wendy’s launches new rewards program

News

by: CNN NEWSOURCE

Posted: / Updated:

(CNN NEWSOURCE) – The fast-food chain is rolling out a new rewards program.

Starting Tuesday, your purchases through the Wendy’s app will earn you points for food and drinks.

Every dollar you spend gets you 10 points.

Rewards include Frosty milkshakes for 150 points for example.

Wendy’s is the first major burger chain to launch a rewards program focused on food.

Fast-food restaurants are putting a greater importance on digitally placed orders.

Wendy’s said more than 5 percent of its sales come from online and app orders.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Graduate Gallery
Livin Upstate Deals
Carolina Eats Contest
Adopt A Thon
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store

Trending Stories