Greenville, SC (WSPA)- Mill Village Ministries, a nonprofit supporting Youth and the community in West Greenville is holding a fundraiser for you to be able to join in on the fun during the Tour de France.



When you register you will receive a boxed meal from the culinary teams at Restaurant 17 and Table 301 as well as two bottles of wine in collaboration with Grass Roots wine and Community Tap.

The virtual event allows you to hear commentary from two local cyclists and trainers telling you more about that day’s Tour de France action.



Register to pick up your box by Sunday, July 10 for the event on Thursday, July 14.

Visit villagequench.org to register and villagewrench.org for program information and millvillageministries.org/villagewrench