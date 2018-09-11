News

West Nile case confirmed in Laurens Co., spraying to be conducted

Posted: Sep 11, 2018 01:12 PM EDT

Updated: Sep 11, 2018 01:12 PM EDT

LAURENS Co., SC (WSPA) - Laurens Co. says they will be doing a precautionary spraying for mosquitos after a case of West Nile was confirmed.

SC Dept. of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) has identified the target location in the South East quadrant of Laurens Co.

They say the product being used is safe and meets all federal and state requirements.

Spraying will happen either early in the morning or in the evening when the mosquitos are most active.

DHEC will also be trapping mosquitos in the area to figure out how long to continue spraying.

